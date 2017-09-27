Have you seriously considered filing for bankruptcy any time in the last ten years?
ProPublica is working on a series of stories about the bankruptcy system. If you hit financial difficulties at any time in the last ten years and really thought about filing for bankruptcy, we want to hear from you. And we especially want to hear from you if you did not file — maybe because you couldn’t afford an attorney or you decided bankruptcy wouldn’t help. Whatever the reason, we’d like to hear it.
You can either text “hello” to 317-707-6371, or fill out the form below. You’ll inform our reporting on whether the bankruptcy system is providing help to those who need it.
We’ll keep you updated on what we find. If you have any other questions about the series or our work, we’re also checking our inbox at bankruptcy@propublica.org.
Comments powered by Disqus