Meet ProPublica’s 2024 Class of Emerging Reporters These five student journalists will receive stipends and mentorship from ProPublica’s staff as they begin to navigate careers in investigative journalism.

ProPublica’s Emerging Reporters Program provides support and mentorships to college students who are pursuing careers in investigative journalism and need additional training and financial support to help advance their goals.

Participants receive a $9,000 stipend, a trip to the annual NICAR investigative journalism conference, occasional training and presentations by speakers. They’ll also be paired one-on-one with ProPublica journalists who can help counsel them on stories, build their connections in the industry and expose them to the varied paths for careers in investigative journalism. Past Emerging Reporters have gone on to work at The New York Times, The Associated Press, Fresnoland, Capital B and other outlets.

Our goal is to encourage the next generation of journalists who seek to shine a light on abuses of power and produce stories of moral force that provoke change. In choosing the class, we look for students who demonstrate an early dedication to journalism as a career, through internships, work at local news outlets or work at campus publications. And where those opportunities — which are often unpaid — aren’t accessible, we look for other ways the student has shown an eagerness and a drive to learn the craft.

The 2024-25 academic year’s class of exceptional student journalists are from New York, Connecticut, Georgia, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. Throughout the application process, we were impressed by their experience and their desire to pursue ambitious, important stories so early in their careers. Through their work, the students have shown not only a commitment to careers in investigative journalism, but a desire to build trust and have impact in the communities they cover.

As they look forward to a post-undergrad future, like any good investigative journalist, they’re thinking about how they can do more in-depth, exciting work.

Through narrative, this year’s Emerging Reporters have set their sights on covering issues around public transit, affordable housing, the environment and climate change. They want to use audio to make their investigations accessible and digestible to the average listener. Some already work part time for local outlets on pressing community issues, while others are working for print and broadcast student media organizations.

Meet our 2024 class:

Aisha Baiocchi

Aisha Baiocchi is a senior studying journalism and international comparative studies through her dual enrollment at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University. She is passionate about community journalism and bilingual reporting in Spanish. She is the special projects editor for her university’s independent student paper, The Daily Tar Heel. She was previously a metro intern at the Tampa Bay Times and participated in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ student project.

Amira McKee

Amira McKee is a senior at Columbia University studying sociology. She is head of investigations at the Columbia Daily Spectator, the campus newspaper, and also is an intern at NBC’s Investigative Unit. Over the summer, she interned with The Current, a Georgia-based nonprofit investigative newsroom, investigating traumatic injuries at Hyundai’s first U.S. electric vehicle plant. McKee has had internships at ABC New York and the Bronx Times. She also participated in the 2024 Politico Journalism Institute and the Dow Jones News Fund business reporting program. Her reporting interests include labor, policing and economic inequality.

Chaya Tong

Chaya Tong is a senior at Emory University studying biology and English. She is a part-time investigative reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As an intern, Tong has covered Georgia state politics and policy for the Georgia Recorder, covered breaking news for The Daily Beast, and worked on investigative teams with The Chronicle of Higher Education and The Washington Post. She recently reported in Jackson, Mississippi, covering race and inequity for The Clarion-Ledger. Tong hopes to continue covering issues of race and politics as a journalist after graduation.

Trinity Webster-Bass

Trinity Webster-Bass is a senior broadcast journalism major and Afro-American studies minor at Howard University. She is president of the Howard chapter of the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting and contributes to The Hilltop as an audio producer for “The HillTalks” podcast. Her media experience includes internships at WJCT-FM, an NPR affiliate in Jacksonville, Florida, and WHUR-FM’s music department at Howard University. She was also the producer of “Queer Seminar,” the third episode of the “1619: The College Edition” podcast in collaboration with Spotify. Webster-Bass is interested in using investigative storytelling through audio reporting to amplify the voices of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Terell Wright

Terell Wright is a senior at Connecticut College studying political economy and minoring in history. He is a contributor to Connecticut Public Radio and The Day. His reporting on Gen Z's struggle to find affordable housing in the region won a 2023 Publick Occurrences award from the New England Newspaper & Press Association for The Day. Wright interned at The Wall Street Journal covering the economy during the 2024 presidential election. Wright is a National Association of Black Journalists scholarship recipient and a Dow Jones News Fund alum. He is interested in humanizing national trends impacting underreported communities.