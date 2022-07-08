ProPublica Opens Up New Opportunities to Join Our Local Reporting Network Our newsrooms will partner with five more outlets on local accountability projects for a year, starting in November 2022. Deadline to apply is Aug. 22.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Applications are now open for five spots in ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network. We’re seeking to work with local journalists who are interested in investigating wrongdoing and abuses of power in their communities.

Our new partners will begin work on Nov. 1, 2022, and continue for one year. Journalists from all local and regional newsrooms are eligible to apply.

ProPublica Get Our Top Investigations Subscribe to the Big Story newsletter. Thanks for signing up. If you like our stories, mind sharing this with a friend? https://www.propublica.org/newsletters/the-big-story?source=www.propublica.org&placement=share®ion=local-reporting-network Copy link

For more ways to keep up, be sure to check out the rest of our newsletters. See All

Fact-based, independent journalism is needed now more than ever. Donate

ProPublica will pay the salary (up to $75,000), plus an allowance for benefits, for each full-time reporter. Local reporters work from and report to their home newsrooms, while receiving extensive support and guidance for their work from ProPublica, including collaboration with a senior editor and access to ProPublica’s expertise with data, research, engagement, video and design. The work will be published or broadcast by your newsroom and simultaneously by ProPublica.

Applications are due Aug. 22, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. Here are more details for those interested in applying.

ProPublica launched the Local Reporting Network at the beginning of 2018 to boost investigative journalism in local newsrooms. It has since worked with nearly 60 news organizations. The network is part of ProPublica’s local initiative, which includes offices in the Midwest, South and Southwest, plus an investigative unit in partnership with the Texas Tribune.

Reporting by the Local Reporting Network and its local partners have had significant impact.

MLK50, a nonprofit news organization in Memphis, Tennessee, reported on how the area’s largest hospital system sued and garnished the wages of thousands of poor patients, including its own employees, for unpaid medical debts. The hospital subsequently curtailed its lawsuits against patients, erased $11.9 million in unpaid medical debts, dramatically expanded its financial assistance policy for hospital care and raised the minimum wage it pays employees. The stories won the Selden Ring Award for Investigative Reporting.

Our partnership with the Miami Herald looked at the deeply troubled Florida program intended to provide services and a financial cushion for the families of children born with devastating brain injuries. The series found that the program protected doctors at the expense of suffering families and that it had amassed $1.5 billion in assets while families waited for help. The reporting pushed the state legislature to quickly enact long-needed reforms and spurred the program’s executive director to roll out further benefits for the families and subsequently resign.

And our collaboration with Nashville Public Radio (WPLN) went deep into one county in Tennessee that was arresting and locking up children at extraordinary rates. The series about Rutherford County was read more than 3.5 million times and spurred demands for reform. Eleven members of Congress called for the U.S. Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. Tennessee’s governor called for a review of Rutherford County’s juvenile court judge. In January 2022, legislators introduced a bill to remove the judge, citing an “appalling abuse of power.” An hour after ProPublica wrote about that bill, the judge announced she would retire this year rather than run for election.

Applications to join the Local Reporting Network should be submitted by newsroom leaders proposing a particular project and a specific reporter. If you lead a newsroom and are interested in working with us, we’d like to hear from you about:

An investigative project. The proposed coverage can take any number of forms: a few long stories, an ongoing series of shorter stories, text, audio, video or something else. Please tell us why this coverage will be crucial to your community, lay out any similar coverage that has been done before it, say why this project has particular urgency now and offer a plan for executing the work. Please also explain why your region and your newsroom are right to tell this particular story.

The reporter whom you ideally envision spearheading the work and the market salary you would need to pay them from Nov. 1, 2022, through Oct. 31, 2023. This could be someone already on staff or someone else — for example, a freelancer with whom you hope to work. Please include a personal statement by the reporter explaining their interest, at least three clips and, of course, a resume.

ProPublica Read More DOJ Investigating Texas’ Operation Lone Star for Alleged Civil Rights Violations

Freelancers are also welcome to apply, but must submit a joint application with an eligible news organization willing to publish their work.

Have an idea? You can find more details on how to apply as well as info on how the program works on our website. Proposals need to be submitted using this form.

Want to hear more? We will be holding a Q and A webinar about this opportunity on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Please sign up to receive an email invitation to join us over Zoom.

Please sign up to receive an email invitation to join us over Zoom. Want feedback on an idea you’re developing? You can send a written draft of your proposals to [email protected] no later than Aug. 8 and we will get back to you with written feedback within a few days.

no later than Aug. 8 and we will get back to you with written feedback within a few days. Anything else you’d like to ask? Feel free to email us at [email protected] .

Please submit your proposal by Aug. 22, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. Entries will be judged principally by ProPublica editors. Selected proposals will be announced by October.