Series: Stillbirths: When Babies Die Before Taking Their First Breath The U.S. has not prioritized stillbirth prevention, and American parents are losing babies even as other countries make larger strides to reduce deaths late in pregnancy.

ProPublica has spent the past two years reporting on stillbirths. Many families told us that their loss feels invisible. To honor their loss, we created a project memorializing 60 babies — representing the 60 stillbirths that occur in the U.S. each day — and asked families to share photos and write a brief message. We hope our project inspires other parents to share.

Here are some ways to participate:

Print out a tribute and display it in your home. While some states offer a certificate of stillbirth, getting one often requires a cumbersome and emotionally difficult process. As an alternative to an official certificate, we’ve designed a simple memorial form that you can download and fill out with your child’s information. You can print it out and cut it down to fit in an 8x10 frame. Some parents say they plan to display their printouts in their homes. Download Templates

Share your baby’s name on social media. We invite you to post your baby’s name on social media and tag us @ProPublica. Use the hashtag #StillbirthMemorial. We may repost some of your stories.



Download our Instagram-friendly templates with the memorial’s three prompts and fill in your own answers. Use the download button to get a zip file with all the templates or, on a mobile device, touch and hold any of the images below to save them as individual photos. Download Templates

Get in Touch.

You can reach us at [email protected].