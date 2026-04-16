This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Flatwater Free Press . Sign up for Dispatches to get our stories in your inbox every week.

For more than a century, a lead smelter and other factories in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, spewed toxic dust across the city, contaminating the soil and causing lead poisoning. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the city of Omaha have spent decades trying to clean it up.

But in 2019, the EPA acknowledged its plan may not do enough to protect kids, and the agency is reexamining the site to potentially expand the cleanup, which could result in more residential yards being remediated.

Journalists at the Flatwater Free Press and ProPublica teamed up to report on how well the cleanup effort is going. This included collecting soil samples from more than 600 yards in and around the affected area, called the Superfund site. Many people we met in the process told us they had never heard of the Superfund site and had no idea they could be at risk from lead exposure. They asked a lot of questions about how to stay safe.

So we talked to experts and got answers below.

Get Involved We're testing the soil around Omaha, Nebraska, for lead, and we’re turning our attention to homes just outside the federally designated cleanup zone. If you live in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Carter Lake, Iowa; or the northern part of Bellevue, Nebraska, and are interested in having your soil tested, you can fill out our sign-up form. If anyone in your family has had elevated blood lead levels, you can contact reporter Chris Bowling at [email protected] to share your experience. Sign Up for a Free Soil Test

1. What is lead poisoning?

Lead poisoning occurs when lead, a toxic metal that was used in paint, gasoline and plumbing for decades, is ingested and builds up in the body, causing issues like developmental delays and behavioral problems in kids. It’s more of a concern for children because their bodies are still developing and they absorb more of the lead they inhale or ingest than adults. But lead poisoning can also affect adults, causing problems like high blood pressure, memory impairment and joint and muscle pain.

2. What are considered unsafe lead levels?

There is no “safe” level of exposure to lead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a high level as 3.5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood.

If your child’s test shows lead levels above that, the Douglas County Health Department will schedule an environmental risk assessment, which will include a home inspection and education about how to prevent exposure. The nonprofit National Center for Healthy Housing also has a good checklist for how to reduce lead exposure.

If you live within the Superfund site, you can check your soil levels on the Omaha Lead Registry. An EPA risk model predicts a soil lead concentration of 100 parts per million or less would protect kids from developing what the CDC currently considers a high blood lead value, assuming there are no other exposures.

3. What should I know about the lead Superfund site in Omaha?

The Superfund site is generally located north of Harrison Street, south of Read Street and between 45th Street and the Missouri River. It was designated a Superfund site in 2003, meaning the federal government would oversee a cleanup of the toxic waste there and try to get the polluters to pay for it.

The EPA drew boundaries for the Superfund site based on where fewer than 5% of residential properties tested above 400 parts per million of lead in the soil, the concentration of lead at which the government would conduct a cleanup. That’s roughly the size of a marble in a 10-pound bucket of dirt. People who live beyond the boundary may still have elevated soil levels and can contact the city if they’re interested in testing and possible cleanup.

4. Is my soil contaminated with lead? How can I get my soil tested?

If you live in the Omaha Superfund site, you can check the Omaha Lead Registry to see the highest level of lead found in your yard through soil sampling of every property done by either the EPA or the city of Omaha. You can request a detailed diagram of your home from the city, showing average lead levels in different areas of your yard. These levels may have changed over time if you have flaking lead paint on your home or have added, removed or covered up dirt in your yard.

If your soil hasn’t been tested and you live within or near the boundaries of the Superfund site, you can contact the city’s Lead Information Office. Midwest Laboratories in Omaha also provides heavy metal screening for a fee through its garden and lawn soil testing program.

5. Is there lead in my house? Is there lead in my water?

Homes built before 1978 likely contain lead paint. You can test for lead with at-home kits approved by the EPA. A common sign you might have lead paint is if it chips in a geometric pattern called “alligatoring” because it looks like scaly alligator skin.

East Omaha has extensive lead plumbing. You can use this map to see if your home is eligible for service line replacement. If you have lead service lines, you can request a free water test from the Metropolitan Utilities District.

6. What is the city’s process for remediation?

If the soil has a high enough lead concentration to qualify for cleanup, the city will also assess the exterior of the dwelling for lead-based paint. If the home has lead-based paint, a contractor hired by the city will remove flaking paint and repaint the surface before the soil is remediated.

Contractors remediate properties by removing 4 inches of soil and testing it. If levels are still concerning, they keep digging and testing to a depth of 1 foot. If contamination still exists, contractors put down a barrier like landscaping fabric before adding fill dirt and laying sod on top.

Following the city’s work, the Douglas County Health Department will also reach out to see if the property owner would like a dust assessment of the home and a free vacuum cleaner with a filter that captures small particles.

We’re reporting on how this remediation process is going. If you have a story or concerns about your remediation process, contact the Flatwater Free Press.

7. My yard was remediated, should I still be concerned? Will it be retested?

The EPA remediated yards in Omaha by digging up and replacing areas that had more than 400 parts per million of lead in the soil. Most properties do not require resampling, EPA spokesperson Kellen Ashford said. However, the EPA and the city of Omaha have resampled properties on a case-by-case basis. One example is when a structure has been demolished, exposing lead-contaminated soil or spreading dust from lead paint.

Tens of thousands of properties that had high levels of lead contamination but that were under the 400-parts-per-million benchmark were not remediated. The Flatwater Free Press and ProPublica are investigating how effective the cleanup has been. If you have questions or concerns, contact the Flatwater Free Press.

8. If I’m outside the Superfund site, should I still be concerned?

The EPA is analyzing whether to expand the bounds of the Omaha Superfund site, a Flatwater Free Press and ProPublica investigation found.

The agency currently allows for some remediation beyond the Superfund site’s bounds. Testing and remediation would need to be approved by the EPA, but the process would look the same as it does for properties within the site. If you live within city limits, you can contact the city of Omaha if you’re interested in testing and remediation outside the Superfund site.

9. Is it safe for me, my kids and my pets to be in the yard with contaminated soil?

Spending time outdoors in the Superfund site can be safe if you manage risks, said Naudia McCracken, supervisor of Douglas County’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Program.

“Casual outdoor activity like walking through a yard, sitting on grass or brief play on covered surfaces does not by itself represent a high-risk exposure scenario,” she said. “The concern is repeated or prolonged contact with bare contaminated soil, especially activities like digging or play that result in soil on hands, faces or objects that enter the mouth.”

You can reduce risks by keeping bare soil covered, washing hands, taking off your shoes at the door, cleaning indoor dust and preventing pet contact with bare soil when possible, McCracken said.

10. Is it safe to garden if my soil is contaminated?

Safe gardening starts with limiting contact with the dirt. Wash your produce well, peel root vegetables and discard the outer parts of leafy vegetables like cabbage and lettuce, the EPA recommends. Wear gloves while working in the garden, wash your hands and take your shoes off when you enter the home.

The best way to avoid contamination is to build a raised bed, said Shannon Kyler, community programs manager at the urban farm group City Sprouts. An 18-inch bed with a layer of landscape fabric below should keep roots away from the base soil. Mixing compost into soil will also dilute lead levels and improve soil health. It’s a good idea to retest soil every year, she said.

While crops absorb some lead, it’s usually a small amount in well-maintained soil, studies from Washington and Kansas found.

With the right precautions, gardening can be a low-risk activity, Kyler said. Several resources like the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Nebraska Extension and City Sprouts can also help answer questions.

11. Is blowing dust a concern for lead contamination?

Lead is particularly dangerous in small dust particles because it can be more easily absorbed in the body, said Gabriel Filippelli, executive director of Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute and a lead and Superfund researcher for decades. Contaminated dust that blows into homes or is tracked in through dirt can deposit on surfaces like floors and tables where kids can reach it.

12. Does lead go away over time?

Lead generally does not break down in the environment. Once ingested or inhaled, some of it will naturally leave the body, though that depends on factors such as age and diet. Most of it is stored in bones for decades and can be released back into the bloodstream, especially in times of stress like pregnancy.

Health institutions like the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic write that the damage lead causes cannot be reversed. But some recent studies suggest exercise, educational experiences like going to a museum or taking art lessons, and a nutrient found in many fruits and vegetables can counter some of the effects.