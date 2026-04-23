ProPublica and The Philadelphia Inquirer are looking into how individual opioid victims have been compensated for addiction and other harm as a result of the tens of billions of pills distributed throughout the United States during the prescription-opioid crisis. Please tell us about your experience seeking payment from the court-appointed trusts funded by the drugmakers Purdue, Mallinckrodt and Endo.

About us: Craig R. McCoy was a veteran corruption reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bob Fernandez was an enterprise and investigative business reporter, also at the Inquirer. We previously wrote for ProPublica and the Inquirer about the Endo bankruptcy. Our most recent story investigates the impact of Purdue’s new bankruptcy plan on victims seeking compensation for the harm they said its drugs caused.