Eleven journalists from across the country join the ProPublica Investigative Editor Training Program, which seeks to expand the ranks of editors in newsrooms across the country whose work is aimed at accountability and impact.

Established in 2023, the program has trained more than 31 journalists to date. It begins with a five-day intensive editing boot camp in New York, with courses and panel discussions led by ProPublica’s senior editors. After the boot camp, participants will gather virtually throughout the course of the year for continuing development seminars and be assigned a ProPublica senior editor as a mentor for advice on their work and careers.

Alumni continue to work in the field in newsrooms like The Boston Globe, KQED, The Texas Tribune, ESPN and ProPublica. This year, more than 130 journalists applied for a spot in the program.

“Each year, we are thrilled by the number of people who reach out to us for this training,” Managing Editor Ginger Thompson said. “It’s ProPublica’s way of supporting investigative reporting at a time when our mission couldn’t be more vital.”

Introducing the 2026 cohort of the ProPublica Investigative Editor Training Program:

Aaron Sankin is the data editor at The Marshall Project, a criminal-justice-focused nonprofit news organization. He was previously an investigative reporter with The Markup, where he won the Edward R. Murrow Award for reporting on predictive policing, the Investigative Reporters and Editors Philip Meyer Journalism Award for an investigation into racial and socioeconomic disparities in internet service pricing, and the Gerald Loeb Award for an innovative online privacy inspection tool. He also covered online extremism at The Center for Investigative Reporting and helped launch HuffPost’s San Francisco vertical. He is a graduate of Rice University and lives in New York.

Deblina Chakraborty is senior science editor at CNN, where she oversees coverage of science and space, leading a team of writers and editors who explore intriguing discoveries, scientific breakthroughs and daring missions. Previously, she was a general features editor and an off-platform editor for CNN. She’s also managed editorial teams at Denver7 and HLN Digital and hosted the award-winning podcast “Stuff You Missed in History Class.”

Josh McGhee is the Chicago bureau chief of MindSite News and covers the intersection of criminal justice and mental health with an emphasis on public records and data reporting. He previously reported for Injustice Watch, The Chicago Reporter, DNAinfo Chicago and WVON covering criminal justice, courts, policing, race, inequality and politics.

Kynala Phillips is the editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Neighborhood Dispatch, a new initiative that partners with residents to cover community voices, concerns and improvements. Previously, she led the events program at Kansas City PBS, and worked as a service journalism reporter at The Kansas City Star, where she covered housing, public services and marijuana legalization. She holds a master’s degree in engagement journalism from the City University of New York and an undergraduate journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Karen Chávez is executive editor of USA Today’s Asheville Citizen Times in North Carolina. During her more than 20-year career at the paper, she served as investigations editor, assistant sports editor and an outdoors and environment editor. Previously, Chávez, a New York native, also worked as a reporter in Montana, Idaho and Arizona. Chávez’s reporting exposed a district attorney’s wrongdoing and led to his removal for willful misconduct in office (which won a Society of Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Award). Her reporting also exposed a decadeslong pattern of alleged sexual abuse of students at the Asheville School by faculty and other students (which won North Carolina Press Association awards). At the Citizen Times, Chávez led national coverage of Tropical Storm Helene, the deadliest and costliest natural disaster in North Carolina history. The team she led was honored for their dogged coverage, including a first place National Headliner Award for public service journalism.

Kevin Uhrmacher is the deputy news applications editor at ProPublica, where he leads a team of developers who use code to report and build interactive stories and databases. He joined ProPublica in August 2025 after 11 years at The Washington Post as a reporter and editor on the graphics team focused on politics and public policy. At ProPublica, he led the development of the Rx Inspector database that shows patients which factories made their prescription generics. He has edited graphics for three Pulitzer Prize-winning projects. Uhrmacher graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Margaret Ho is an assistant editor in the Washington bureau of The New York Times, where she collaborates with reporters who cover the Justice Department, the rule of law and political fact-checking. She started at the Times in 2010 as a copy editor on the business desk after working as a grant writer for a charter school in Harlem, New York.

Padma Rama is a senior political editor at NPR focused on national politics. She works with NPR’s network of member stations. Previously, she was a congressional reporter and senior producer at The Associated Press and worked at CNN’s D.C. bureau.

Rosalie Chan is a senior editor helping to drive editorial strategy for Business Insider’s tech coverage. She joined the company as an enterprise tech and cloud reporter, reporting on key industry players like Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Broadcom, VMware and more. As a reporter, she has broken scoops on those companies and delved into a wide array of topics, like the open source licensing wars, the rise and fall of various developer startups, coding boot camps and sexual harassment in tech. Most recently, she was an editor on a Business Insider team investigation into the environmental and economic impacts of data centers that won the George Polk Award. Chan holds a bachelor of science degree in journalism and computer science and a master of science in law from Northwestern University.

Thy Vo is an investigative editor for InvestigateWest, a nonprofit newsroom covering the Pacific Northwest. She’s worked as a community journalist in the West for nearly a decade, covering government, politics, courts and immigrant communities for outlets like The Colorado Sun, Law360, The Mercury News and Voice of OC. Vo grew up in Anaheim, California, and now lives in Colorado.

Yoohyun Jung is The Boston Globe’s data editor, leading a team of computational journalists focused on delivering compelling data-driven journalism. She was part of the Spotlight team honored as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2025 for its investigation on Steward Health Care, a troubled Boston-born hospital chain that ultimately collapsed. Previously, she was the deputy data editor at the San Francisco Chronicle, where she worked on some of the organization’s most ambitious data-driven storytelling projects. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Jung began her journalism career in Arizona, where she worked for two of the state’s largest newspapers in Phoenix and Tucson covering numerous beats, including criminal justice and education.