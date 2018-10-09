We’re on the lookout for any problems that prevent people from voting — such as long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines, voter intimidation and changed voting locations. To let us know how your voting experience went or to tell us if you encountered anything that stopped you or others from casting a ballot, here’s how to sign up.

SMS: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to (standard text message rates apply). WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683 .

Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to . Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.

Go to m.me/electionland. Sign up using the form that’s embedded at the end of this post.

In 2016, the Electionland coalition went through thousand of tips from a legal call center hotline, as well as thousands of text messages and social media posts. Local journalists around the country reported 400 stories and helped bring attention to voting problems that were fixed before polls closed. We want to do it again, and we need your help. Sign up now!