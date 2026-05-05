You may have noticed things look a little different when visiting ProPublica’s website recently or encountering our work on other platforms, such as Apple News or Instagram. We’ve updated our logo and our typefaces, and we made improvements to the design and functionality of our homepage and how we present our work. We wanted to take a moment to tell you what’s changed and why.

The biggest changes you’ll notice on our homepage are structural. Many of our investigations come with supporting material, including visual explainers, details on our methodology or ways to send us tips. Our new design allows us to package these pieces together, so it’s easier for you to find the full picture. We’re also showcasing more of our best investigations from the archives so readers have a chance to discover reporting they may have missed.

The new homepage allows investigations to be packaged with supporting material, such as our methodology or translations, and better showcases our visual journalism.

We’ve also made improvements to the presentation of articles, including more details about our journalists and partners, along with their photos and how to contact them securely if you want to contribute to our journalism. Many of our articles are available in other languages or can be listened to with audio narration. These options are now more prominent, but we’re also working to keep the focus on what matters most: our reporting and visual storytelling.

ProPublica’s logo and typefaces are new too. We think they’re bolder and cleaner, while maintaining a connection to the classicism of our name, and do a better job traveling across the many screens where you can find our work. Our previous visual identity was built for a different era, it launched before mobile phones and social media were ubiquitous, and it was due for an update.

ProPublica’s work on other platforms, such as Instagram and Apple News, has a new look to make us more recognizable and distinct.

What hasn’t changed: our commitment to investigative reporting in the public interest, our independence and the rigor we bring to every story.

More changes will roll out over the coming months. We hope you like what you see, and, as always, if you have thoughts, we want to hear them. Please email [email protected] if you notice any bugs or have suggestions for what else we can do.

Many thanks to those who helped conceive this work, including our partners at Gretel and so many of our colleagues here, especially our design team, led by Allen Tan with Sophie Greenspan and Jeff Frankl.