We’re investigating Alaska internet companies this year, and we need your help.

Alaskans pay higher costs for slower internet speeds than most Americans. The government has spent billions of dollars of public money to try to fix the problem, and we want to know how it’s really going in your community. Please fill out this quick survey to share how much it costs you to get online and what you think of the service.

Take our quick survey to help in the reporting.

If you know someone in Alaska who is not able to access the internet and wants to share their experience, they can contact reporter Kyle Hopkins at 907-854-8540 (phone or WhatsApp). We will add more options for participation soon — stay tuned!

We appreciate you sharing your story, and we take your privacy seriously. We will contact you if we wish to publish any part.