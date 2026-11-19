ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

After President Donald Trump’s “emergency” tariffs were overturned by the Supreme Court in February 2026, the government began processing billions in refunds to importers, including many recognizable public companies.

The Trump administration has not publicly detailed which companies are getting roughly $170 billion in refunds or how much they’ve asked for. ProPublica requested the information, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection denied our requests. (We’re appealing.)

So our reporters found another way: analyzing the financial disclosures of thousands of publicly traded companies.

Today, ProPublica published “Cash Back,” a database of figures on refunds for tariffs paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The database includes 343 public companies for which we found mentions of refunds, amounting to more than $28 billion recovered or expected.

At least nine companies have disclosed that they are using their refunds not to pay back the cash-strapped consumers who generally covered much of the tariff costs through higher prices, but to give bonuses, according to a ProPublica analysis published earlier this week.

Recognizable businesses include the tool company Stanley Black & Decker and the owners of discount department stores TJ Maxx and Marshalls, and the golf equipment brand Titleist.

Many other firms have said little about how they plan to use the money.

ProPublica’s examination of tariff refunds was limited to publicly traded companies, which are required to disclose detailed financial information. None of the companies that said they are using the money for bonuses have ever said they planned to refund customers. How private companies are using their refunds is unclear because they aren’t normally required to disclose such information.

Explore the Cash Back database here.

What’s included in the database?

The Supreme Court ruled on Feb. 20, 2026, that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act doesn’t authorize the president to impose tariffs. The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection to refund the duties it had collected.

This tracker covers refunds on those tariffs disclosed by publicly traded companies. Public companies must disclose events that affect their finances, such as tariff payments and refunds, on earnings calls and in regular reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We collected information from these public sources through Oct. 7, 2026.

Before publishing, we contacted all companies shown here to check the accuracy of the numbers we had found.

We grouped companies by industry using a combination of designations from Morningstar.

How did we determine refund amounts?

ProPublica searched through securities filings and earnings calls using key phrases to isolate companies that mentioned tariff refunds. For each company, we created a document that included the extracted text around each phrase. For SEC filings, that included parsed Extensible Business Reporting Language when available.

We then used an open-weight artificial intelligence model for a first pass at identifying refund amounts. ProPublica reporters reviewed each company by hand to make sure our database is accurate and contacted all companies to confirm the amounts.

Companies normally record tariff refunds in their financial statements under two accounting models:

Gain contingency: when the refund has been received or recovery is essentially certain.

Loss recovery: when the refund is probable and can be reasonably estimated.

To determine a company’s recovered refund, we added up the amounts it recorded that were essentially certain or probable (sometimes known as “receivable”), plus the amounts it disclosed as having been received.

The government is required to pay interest on tariff amounts it is returning, at rates determined by the IRS on a quarterly basis. Companies disclosed that interest in different ways. Some reported the refund and the interest separately, while others reported a single amount that included both. When a company reported them separately, we added the interest to the refund to capture the full amount of money that a company was receiving from the government.

Some companies reported only their net refund instead of the full amount received. For example, a company might report only what was left of the tariff refund after reinvesting into its business or after passing part of the refund onto customers. In these cases, we reported the net amount. When companies reported a range, we used the lower end. In both cases, we noted that information on the company page.

The specific security filings reviewed were: 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K/A, 10-Q/A, 10-K/A, 6-K, 6-K/A, 20-F, 20-F/A, 40-F, 40-F/A and any associated exhibits.

Can I get a refund?

Only importers or the authorized custom brokers who filed the entries can submit a request for a refund. That means that even if companies passed tariff costs on to customers through higher prices, the refund goes to the company, and it is up to the company to determine how the money is used.

UPS and FedEx are itemizing how much customers paid in tariffs and reimbursing them. The companies have set up online portals for customers to track their refunds. Though the firms are technically importers of record, they imported goods on behalf of businesses and individuals who paid them to ship products.

Other companies have said that they will be splitting at least some of their refund checks with their customers, though these companies’ customers are generally other businesses. Trade experts say these business-to-business vendors likely have detailed contracts that itemize tariff costs.

Some companies have described vague plans to pay the money forward by, for example, “returning tariff refunds to our members through pricing,” though they generally don’t say whether that involves price cuts or limiting future increases.

How do I report incorrect information?

If you see information that may be incorrect, please email [email protected].

We will periodically update our database by pulling information from newer filings, as well as correcting or adding new information when companies reach out to us.

Can I download the data?

Yes, you can download the data here. We ask that you credit “ProPublica analysis of financial disclosures” and link to this tracker.

Do you have information you can share about how a company is using tariff refunds?

ProPublica’s investigative journalists are reporting on tariff refunds and how, or if, companies are giving money back to consumers. You can reach our tip line or contact us on Signal at 917-512-0201. Please be as specific, detailed and clear as you can.